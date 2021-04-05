Troy teams sweep West Carrollton on diamond

TROY — There was plenty to celebrate on Market Street Monday, as the Troy baseball and softball teams swept West Carollton in MVL action.

BASEBALL

Troy improved to 3-0 in MVL play by erasing an early 4-2 deficit in a 15-6 victory.

Caleb Fogarty had a RBI triple in the first inning to help Troy get on the board.

Troy was down 4-2 before scoring five runs in the second and seven runs in the third.

In the second, Ryder Kirtley had a two-run double.

Following a double by Eli Otten and a walk to Baylee Shepherd, Fogarty had a RBI double and Trayce Mercer followed with a two-run homer to make it 7-4.

Troy blew the game open in the third.

Shepherd singled and Kirtley walked.

Zach Prouty and Fogarty followed with RBI singles and Prouty scored on an error.

Mercer and Connor Hutchinson walked to load the bases.

Ethan Rekow was hit by a pitch to force in a run and Otten followed with a three-run double to make it 14-4.

In the sixth, Shephard doubled and scored on Fogarty’s single to cap the scoring.

Fogarty was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Kirtley had two RBIs.

Mercer, Nick Garber and Hutchinson combined on a five-hitter, striking out 13 and walking seven.

SOFTBALL

The Troy softball team handled West Carrollton 5-2.

Pitcher Lilly Janes was hit by a pitch.

Emma Setser run for her and moved to second on a wild pitch.

She scored on Lauren Fonner’s RBI single.

West Carrollton tied the game in the top of the third with a bases-loaded walk to make it 1-1.

The Trojans averted further damage with a web gem by Briana Lavender in centerfield.

With the bases loaded an two outs, she made a diving catch of a sinking liner to end the inning.

Troy answered with four run in the home third.

Allyson Burns reached on an error and Briana Lavender reached on a fielder’s choice to start the rally.

Elise McCann had a RBI single, before Lavender was thrown out trying to steal third.

After a walk to James, Fonner had a RBI single.

Abby Welbaum drilled a two-run double to make it 5-1.

West Carrollton added one run in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough.

James went the distance on the mound, pitching a five-hitter with eight strikeouts and three walks.