Police pursuit ends in highway crash

TROY — A Monday morning police pursuit resulted in the suspect’s vehicle crashing into an Interstate-75 south on-ramp guardrail near State Route 55.

The suspect, Laquancie Mills, 19, of Trotwood, has been charged with receiving stolen property and failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, according to court records. Mills’ passenger, Adrian Jackson Jr., of Dayton, was cited with a seat belt violation.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper James Davis, of OSP’s Piqua post, the pursuit began around 8:30 a.m. on I-75 southbound, just north of State Route 41, after the driver of a 2012 Hyundai Sonata neglected to comply with an OSP officer’s attempted traffic stop, which was initiated because of the driver’s high rate of speed.

“The vehicle exited onto (State Route 55), went out into the county, and made its way back to I-75,” Davis said. “The pursuit was actually terminated when the officer got to Kenton Way on State Route 55. The suspect vehicle continued to the on-ramp of southbound I-75 and ended up crashing into a guardrail.”

By that time, Davis said, several additional officers and agencies were present in the area. The two suspects then fled on foot across I-75 and were apprehended by the original pursuing officer as they made their way to the northbound exit ramp at mile marker 73.

According to Davis, no one was injured as a result of the crash. Jackson was released and Mills is currently incarcerated in the Miami County Jail, Davis said.

Mills was charged with receiving stolen property as the Hyundai Sonata was flagged as stolen.