Monday Baseball Roundup

XENIA — The Tippecanoe baseball team stayed unbeaten in the MVL with a 12-2 road win at Xenia.

Gavin Martin was 3-for-3 and Jonathan Baileys had a triple and two RBIs.

Aiden Heffner had two RBIs and Jared Billington doubled.

Matt Salmon and Jacob Bowerman combined on a three-hitter, striking out five and walking one.

Eagles get

MBC win

TROY — The Troy Christian basetball team rolled to a 19-0 win over Yellow Springs Monday.

Ethan and Adam Twiss combined on a one-hitter, striking out 12 and walking two.

Ethan Twiss was 4-for-4 with three RBIs and Adam Twiss had three RBIs.

Charlie Knostman was 3-for-4 with a double, Lucas Day was 2-for-4 with a double and Camden Koukel had a double.

Bees drop

close game

CLAYTON — The Bethel baseball team gave Northmont a battle before losing 5-4 Monday in CCC action.

Spencer Briggs was 2-for-2, Noah McCann was 2-for-3 and Braden Hennagir was 2-for-4.

Justin Pantall and Spencer Briggs combined on a five-hitter, striking out seven and walking three.

Buccs lose

1-0 on road

BOTKINS — Botkins scored one run in the home first and it held up for a 1-0 victory over Covington in non-conference baseball action.

Wes Gooding pitched a three-hitter for the Buccs, striking out five and walking one.

East baseball

loses to Tigers

VERSAILLES — The Miami East baseball team suffered its first loss of the season with a 7-1 loss to Versailles Monday.

Luke Hamaker was 3-for-4 and Gage Butz was 2-for-4.

Butz and Ethan Howell combined on a nine-hitter, striking out four and walking five.

Bulldogs lose

6-5 in SWBL

CAMDEN — The Milton-Union baseball team lost 6-5 to Preble Shawnee in SWBL action Monday.

Zach Lovin was 2-for-4 and Nathan Morter Jr doubled.

Morter hurled a seven-hitte,r striking out seven and walking one.

Lehman baseball

loses to Indians

FORT RECOVERY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team struggled in a 14-1 loss to Fort Recovery Monday.

Ethan Stiver had a double.

Will Voisard, JD Barhorst, Seth Knapke and David Brunner combined to strikeout four and walk eight.