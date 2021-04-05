Lehman Catholic announces 2021 prom court

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic High School has announced the king, queen, prince and princess candidates for the 2021 junior-senior prom.

Junior class princess candidates are Madi Gleason, daughter of Tim and Amy Gleason of Sidney; Molly Greene, daughter of Jeff Greene of Piqua, and Kelly Frank of Troy; Elizabeth Jock, daughter of Dan and Melissa Jock of Maplewood; Colleen O’Leary, daughter of Rob and Rosie O’Leary of Piqua; Annie Stiver, daughter of Jason and Gwen Stiver of Sidney; and Elaina Young, daughter of Floyd and Carrie Young of Piqua

Junior class prince candidates are Johnny Edwards, son of John and Heather Edwards of Sidney; Sam Gilardi, son of Marc and Colleen Gilardi of Troy; Michael McFarland, son of Ed and Jill McFarland of Piqua; Nick Minneci, son of Vito and Christine Minneci of Sidney; David Rossman, son of Tom Rossman and Lisa Alvetro of Sidney; and Anthony Stumpo, son of Rob and Kirsten Stumpo of Botkins.

Senior class queen candidates are Lucy Behr, daughter of Kevin and Nikki Behr of Sidney; Lexy Casillas, daughter of Roberto and Joy Casillas of Sidney; Anna Cianciolo, daughter of John and Laura Cianciolo of Sidney; Noelle Dexter, daughter of Wade and Andrea Dexter of Troy; Lindsey Magoteaux, daughter of Ken and Amy Magoteaux of Sidney; Evie Olding, daughter of Bryan and Sara Olding of Sidney; and Emma Westerheide, daughter of Jay and Anne Westerheide of Sidney

Senior class king candidates are Luke Burkhardt, son of Michael and Annette Burkhardt of Coldwater; Scott Petersen, son of Joe and Julie Petersen of Sidney; Max Schmiesing, son of Greg and Chrissy Schmiesing of Sidney; Conner Stewart, son of Brian and Kari Stewart of Sidney; Casey Topp, son of Gregg and Angie Topp of New Bremen; Jon VanSkiver, son of Brent and Shelley VanSkiver of Sidney; and Will Voisard, son of Dave and Miki Voisardm of Sidney.

The king, queen, prince, and princess will be revealed at prom on Friday, April 16 at the Buckeye Barn in Piqua. “Royal Ball” is this year’s prom theme. After-prom, sponsored by LCHS parents, will be held at the Lincoln Community Center in Troy immediately following prom.