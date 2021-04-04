Weekend Track, Tennis Roundup

GREENVILLE — The Piqua and Troy Christian track and field teams competed at the Greenville Invitational Friday night.

Piqua boys finished fourth and Troy Christian tied for eighth.

Jasiah Medley led Piqua, sweeping the 100, 11.14 and 200, 22.92.

Taking second were Nolan Campbell, 1,600, 4:59.31 and the 3,200 relay (Caven Wiles, Tate Kuhlman, Simon Baker, Campbell), 9:11.30.

Jonathan Haddad led Troy Christian, finishing third in the triple jump, 33-5 1-2.

Piqua girls finished third and Troy Chrsitian finished eighth.

Camilla Nicholas led Piqua, sweeping the 100, 12.93; 200, 27.42 and 400, 61.74.

Isabella Murray was second in the 3,200, 14:22.31; while taking third were Whitney Evans, 300 hurdles, 55.10 and Aubree Schrubb, high jump, 4-6.

Hope Carroll led Troy Christian, finishing third in the 400, 66.69.

East teams

take second

NEW CARLISLE — The Miami East and Bethel boys and girls track and field teams competed in the Tecumseh Invitational Saturday.

Miami East boys were second, while Bethel finished 11th.

A.J. Ary led Miami East, winning the pole vault, 11-6.

Finishing second were Josh Amheiser, pole vault, 11-0; Hunter Hawkins, 110 hurdles, 18.74; the 400 relay, 47.87; and the 3,200 relay, 8:54.22.

Taking third were Jayden Hatcher, 800, 2:11.70; Cameron Monnin, 3,200, 11:18.08; Evan Nolle, long jump, 18-8; and the 1,600 relay, 3:41.11.

For Bethel, Cole Brannan was second in the 3,200, 11:03.36 and Trent Schweikhardt was third in the 1,600, 4:19.55.

Miami East girls finished second and Bethel took 10th.

Layla Vargas led Miami East, sweeping the 100, 13.52 and 200, 28.21.

Kylee McKinney tied for first in the high jump, 4-4 and the 800 relay won in 1:57.28.

Finishing second were Cora Kinard, pole vault, 7-0; the 400 relay, 55.34; the 1,600 relay, 4:38.08; and the 3,200 relay, 11:32.33.

Taking third were Kennedee Elifiritz, 400, 67.92; and Lindi Snodgrass, 300 hurdles, 51.95.

Karley Moore and Haydne Parsons led Bethel, tying for first in the high jump, 4-4.

Milton girls

take seventh

CLAYTON — The Milton-Union and Tippecanoe boys and girls track and field teams competed in the Jack Lintz Invitational Saturday.

Milton-Union boys finished eighth and Tippecanoe was 11th.

Carter Timmerman led Milton-Union, winning the pole vault, 12-0.

Mason Gooslin finished second in the discus, 128-9.

Grayson Ring led Tippecanoe, winning the high jump, 6-2.

Milton-Union girls finished seventh and Tippecanoe was 15th.

For Milton-Union, Morgan Grudich was second in the long jump, 15-8 and third in the 100 hurdles, 18.07.

Annie Smith took second in the 100 hurdles, 18.04.

Lehman girls

take second

VERSAILLES — The Bradford, Lehman Catholic and Newton boys and girls track and field teams competed in the Orange Division at the Versailles Invitational Saturday.

Newton boys finished third with 88 points, while Bradford finished sixth and Lehman Catholic tied for eighth.

Josh Ecklebarger led Newton, sweeping the 100, 12.48; and long jump, 19-3 1-2.

Also winning for Newton were Dawson Hildebrand, shot put, 54-10 1-2; Lane Kesling, 400, 54.62 and the 800 relay won, 1:39.76.

Taking second were Owen Via, 3,200, 11:03.21 and the 400 relay, 48.11.

Brady McClish took third in the 100, 12.71.

For Bradford, Ethan Saunders won the 200, 25.16 and finished second in the 100, 12.69.

Connor Jones finished second in the high jump, 5-4 and third in the 110 hurdles, 19.34.

Lehman took third in the 800 relay, 1:43.83 and 3,200 relay, 9:48.66.

Lehman girls took second, Newton was sixth and Bradford was ninth.

Kiersten Franklin led Lehman, winning the 100, 13.47 and 400, 63.68.

Also winning for Lehman were Ella Monnin, 300 hurdles, 52.43; the 400 relay, 51.74; the 800 relay, 1:50.56 and the 1,600 relay, 4:33.98.

Taking second were Lindsey Magoteaux, 100, 13.60 and Katie McFarland, 200, 29.08.

Finishing third were Daria Lee, high jump, 4-6; Caroline Wesner, long jump, 14-9 1-2; Eva Dexter, 200, 29.44; and 400, 65.72 and the 3,200 relay, 11:15.94.

Natalie Carlin led Newton, winning the shot put, 30-10 1-2.

Olivia Daugherty led Bradford, taking second in the 3,200, 13:54.68 and third in the 1,600, 6:17.41.

Tennis

Piqua drops

road match

URBANA — The Piqua tennis team lost 3-2 to Urbana Friday.

In singles, Cael Barr lost to Stouffer 2-6, 6-4, 6-4; Stephen Dolder defeated Johnson 7-5, 6-2 and Lance Staley defeated Bradley 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles, Garbriel Switzer and Ruley lost to Rooney and Hoskins 6-0, 6-1 and Phillip Rossman and Ayden Black lost to Bloemhard and Holland 6-0, 6-0..

In JV matches, Baker won 6-2, 6-2 and S. Staley won 6-, 6-4.