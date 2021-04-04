Weekend Softball Roundup

ARCANUM — The Troy softball team almost had an amazing comback before losing to Arcanum 12-11 Friday.

Troy had trailed 8-5 going to the top of the sixth, before erupting for six runs to go in front 11-8.

Lilly James capped the rally with a grand slam.

But, Arcanum scored four runs in the home sixth to escape with the victory.

Lauren Fonner also homered for the visiting Trojans.

Elise McCann was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, while Briana Lavender was 2-for-3 and scored three runs.

Allyson Bruns was 3-for-5 and Abby Welbaum was 2-for-4.

Welbaum and James combined to strikeout three and walk two.

Bradford gets

sweep of ML

MARIA STEIN — The Bradford softball team had a big day Saturday, sweeping Marion Local in a pair of five-inning games.

Bradford won the opener 10-0.

Skipp Miller pitched a no-hitter, striking out 12 and helped herself at the plate.

She was 4-for-4 with two RBIs, while Rylee Canan was 2-for-3 with a double.

Bradford won the second game 27-0.

Nylani Beireis and Skipp Miller combined on a two-hitter, with 13 strikeouts.

Skipp Miller was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, while Austy Miller was 2-for-3 with a double.

Izzy Hamilton was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Emma Canan and Alexis Barhorst each had two RBIs.

Beireis was 3-for-6 with two doubles and three RBIs, Zoe Brewer was 2-for-3 and Buzz Brewer had a double.

Bethel splits

doubleheader

BRANDT — The Bethel softball teams split a wild doubleheader with Greenon Saturday.

Bethel won the first game 15-14.

Rhyan Reittinger was 4-for-5 with three RBIs and Courtney Eschele had a home run and three RBIs.

Liv Reittinger was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

Lily Williams had two RBIs, Alyson Bird was 3-for-4 and Morgan Rodgers and Paige Kearns were both 3-for-5.

Williams struck out nine and walked seven on the mound.

Bethel lost the second game 19-18 in nine innings.

Liv Reittinger was 5-for-7 with a double, triple and two RBIs and Rodgers was 3-for-7 with three RBIs.

Eschele was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs, Rhyan Reittinger was 2-for-7 and Kearns had three RBIs.

Bird and Williams combined to strikeout seven and walk four on the mound.

Newton drops

road game

SPRINGFIELD — The Newton softball team lost 11-0 to Kenton Ridge Saturday.

Marissa Deeter was 2-for-3 and Ashlyn Deeter had a double.

Laci Miller struck out three and walked one.

Bulldogs lose

two games

SPRINGFIELD — The Milton-Union softball team lost two games Saturday.

The Bulldogs lost to Springfield Shawnee 12-2.

Madison Jones pitched a nine-hitter, striking out one and walking one.

She helped herself at the plate with a home run.

Milton lost to West Liberty-Salem 8-0.

Taylor Falb was 2-for-3.

Raegan Fulton, Jones and Carly Zimmer combined on an eight-hitter, striking out five and walking two.