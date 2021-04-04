Weekend Baseball Roundup

DAYTON — The Troy baseball team fell behind 3-0 after one inning and never recovered, losing 7-2 to Chaminade-Julienne.
Caleb Fogarty was 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and Connor Hutchinson was 2-for-3.
Andrew Helman, Tim Malott and Eli Smith combined on the pitching effort, allowing seven hits and striking out eight and walking four.
Troy Christian
wins two games
BRANDT — The Troy Christian baseball team swept two games with Bethel Saturday.
Troy Christian won the first game 9-2.
Ethan Twiss was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Lucas Day was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Charlie Knostman was 2-for-4, Gavin Blore had a double and Ben Major had two RBIs.
Blore and Twiss combined on an eight-hitter, striking out eight and walking seven.
For Bethel, Noah McCann was 2-for-3 and Ryan Dilbeck was 2-for-4 with a double.
Justin Pantall also had a double.
Kyle Brueckman and Ethan Cain combined on a 11-hitter, striking out nine and walking four.
Troy Christian won the second game 7-2.
Major had two RBIs and Connor Frye had a double.
Zane Harris and Day combined on a four-hitter, striking our four and walking 11.
Dilbeck was 2-for-4 with two doubles for Bethel.
McCann had two RBIs.
Bryce Ballard, Braden Hennagir and Pentall combined on a three-hitter, striking out two and walking 12.
Bradford splits
two games
BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team split a doubleheader with Houston Saturday.
Bradford lost the first game 11-7.
Taven Leach was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Tucker Miller was 2-for-5 with a triple.
Landon Wills had two RBIs and Keaton Mead doubled.
Leach, Miller and Mead combined to strikeout 11 and walk four.
Bradford won the second game 10-3.
Leach was 3-for-4 and Miller was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Landon Wills was 2-for-3 with a double and Mead was 2-for-4.
Wills and Mead combined on a four-hitter, striking out 14 and walking five.
East baseball
goes to 5-0
CASSTOWN — The Miami East baseball team improved to 5-0 with a 7-1 win over Anna Saturday.
Gage Butz was 3-for-5 and Jonah Ellis was 3-for-4.
Garrett LeMaster and Ethan Howell combined on a six-hitter, striking out 10 and walking six.
MU loses
game to Ridge
SPRINGFIELD — The Milton-Union baseball team lost to Kenton Ridge 29-1 Saturday.
Brett Unger had a double.
Nick Walters, Paul Lucente and Mckinah Rupp combined to strikeout four and walk seven.
Lehman drops
game to Marion
SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team lost 6-4 to Marion Local Saturday.
Nathan Sollmann was 2-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs.
Ethan Stiver had a double.
Stiver, Seth Kennedy, David Brunner, Jon Vanskiver and Alex Keller combined on a two-hitter, striking out three and walking two.