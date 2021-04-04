Weekend Baseball Roundup

DAYTON — The Troy baseball team fell behind 3-0 after one inning and never recovered, losing 7-2 to Chaminade-Julienne.

Caleb Fogarty was 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and Connor Hutchinson was 2-for-3.

Andrew Helman, Tim Malott and Eli Smith combined on the pitching effort, allowing seven hits and striking out eight and walking four.

Troy Christian

wins two games

BRANDT — The Troy Christian baseball team swept two games with Bethel Saturday.

Troy Christian won the first game 9-2.

Ethan Twiss was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Lucas Day was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Charlie Knostman was 2-for-4, Gavin Blore had a double and Ben Major had two RBIs.

Blore and Twiss combined on an eight-hitter, striking out eight and walking seven.

For Bethel, Noah McCann was 2-for-3 and Ryan Dilbeck was 2-for-4 with a double.

Justin Pantall also had a double.

Kyle Brueckman and Ethan Cain combined on a 11-hitter, striking out nine and walking four.

Troy Christian won the second game 7-2.

Major had two RBIs and Connor Frye had a double.

Zane Harris and Day combined on a four-hitter, striking our four and walking 11.

Dilbeck was 2-for-4 with two doubles for Bethel.

McCann had two RBIs.

Bryce Ballard, Braden Hennagir and Pentall combined on a three-hitter, striking out two and walking 12.

Bradford splits

two games

BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team split a doubleheader with Houston Saturday.

Bradford lost the first game 11-7.

Taven Leach was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Tucker Miller was 2-for-5 with a triple.

Landon Wills had two RBIs and Keaton Mead doubled.

Leach, Miller and Mead combined to strikeout 11 and walk four.

Bradford won the second game 10-3.

Leach was 3-for-4 and Miller was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Landon Wills was 2-for-3 with a double and Mead was 2-for-4.

Wills and Mead combined on a four-hitter, striking out 14 and walking five.

East baseball

goes to 5-0

CASSTOWN — The Miami East baseball team improved to 5-0 with a 7-1 win over Anna Saturday.

Gage Butz was 3-for-5 and Jonah Ellis was 3-for-4.

Garrett LeMaster and Ethan Howell combined on a six-hitter, striking out 10 and walking six.

MU loses

game to Ridge

SPRINGFIELD — The Milton-Union baseball team lost to Kenton Ridge 29-1 Saturday.

Brett Unger had a double.

Nick Walters, Paul Lucente and Mckinah Rupp combined to strikeout four and walk seven.

Lehman drops

game to Marion

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team lost 6-4 to Marion Local Saturday.

Nathan Sollmann was 2-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs.

Ethan Stiver had a double.

Stiver, Seth Kennedy, David Brunner, Jon Vanskiver and Alex Keller combined on a two-hitter, striking out three and walking two.