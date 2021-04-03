Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

March 26

POSSESSION: Kelly Robinson, 57, of Troy, was charged with possession of drugs, paraphernalia in the 1200 block of Dorset.

OVI: _ was arrested for OVI in the area of Harold’s Way and South Market Street.

ASSAULT: Officers responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of South Mulberry Street. Faith Cole, 20, of Dayton, was charged with assault and menacing.

ASSAULT: Garry Richhart, 43, of Troy, was charged with assault.

March 27

OVI: An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of McKaig Avenue. James Riggs, 41, of Duncan, Oklahoma, was charged with OVI.

OVI: An officer stopped a vehicle for a suspected license violation. Emily Wallace, 29, of Troy, was arrested for OVI, child endangering with OVI, open container, possession of marijuana at Ridge and West Main.

POSSESSION: Johnathan Curtis, 40, of Sidney, was charged with physical control, OVI, theft, disorderly conduct and fifth-degree felony possession of drugs at Napa Auto Parts.

THEFT: Edward Staugler, 35, of Troy, was charged with theft from Dollar General in the 700 block of West Market.

March 28

DAMAGE: A bottle was thrown into a glass door at 16 N. Market Street. Case pending.

OVERDOSE: A male subject suffered an apparent overdose at Budget Inn. Matthew Akers, 29, of West Milton, was charged for inducing panic and possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 29

THEFT: A stolen check was cashed at PNC Bank

ASSAULT: Officers responded to the Sunoco gas station in the 300 block of West Market Street for a disturbance. Kolin Block, 24, at-large, was charged with assault and aggravated menacing.

THEFT: Officers responded to Meijer on a shoplifting complaint. Barbara Layne, 49, of Troy, was found concealing items and she was charged with theft and possession of criminal tools. Matthew Caruso, of Troy, was also charged with theft.

March 30

WARRANT: A vehicle peeled out in front of officers who were on the scene of a crash. A traffic stop of initiated and the driver was found to have a warrant of Miami County and was arrested.

BIKE AND BOOZE: Around 9:40 p.m. officer responded to East Staunton and North Market on a report of an injury accident with a bicyclist and motor vehicle. The operator of the bicycle, Michael Wells, 28, of Troy, was cited for failure to yield and no lights as well as an open container.

March 31

HARASSMENT: An officer responded to a report of harassment. The reporting party’s “baby momma’s” new boyfriend sent threatening messages. All parties were warned for telecommunication harassment.

WARRANT: Dustin Allison, 33, of Miamisburg, was arrested for an out-of-county warrant and driving under suspension in the area of Chase Bank.

April 1

THEFT: A resident in the 1300 block of Imperial Court reported a theft.

April 2

WARRANT: Dakota Saunders, 23, of Sidney, was arrested for an out-of-county warrant in the area of Grant and Plum Street.