Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

March 29

WARRANT: Officer dispatched to 830 Covington Ave. for a suspicious complaint. A male was said to be acting suspicious behind the building. Male was located, identified and found to have an active warrant. Male was also in possession of drugs. Male, Austin Baker, 26, of Piqua, was arrested and charged accordingly.

DOMESTIC: Officer dispatched to 516 N. College St. for a disturbance complaint. Dispatch said a female reported her live-in boyfriend took her car keys. Reyzhon Domingo, 46, of Piqua, was charged with theft and domestic violence.

WARRANT: Officer located a subject with an active warrant at 915 Garbry Road. Francisco S. Guerra Sr., 65, of Piqua, was arrested.

STOLEN PROPERTY: Officer dispatched to Baymont Inn and Suites, at 950 E. Ash St., for a theft complaint. Complainant said a guest stole a drill from a cart. Suspect was identified as Brandon Turner, 35, at large. Turner was charged with receiving stolen property and possessing drug abuse instruments.

March 30

THEFT: Quentin Achor, 27, of Piqua, was charged with possessing drug abuse instruments, possession of drugs, and theft.

TRANSPORT: Officer dispatched to a prisoner transport in reference to a male with an active arrest warrant needing picked up from the Montgomery County Jail. The prisoner, Steven Dorsten, 26, of New Lebanon, was picked up and transported to the Miami County Jail without incident.

DOMESTIC: Domestic violence reported in the 300 block of Ellerman Street. Male suspect fled and was charged. A warrant for domestic violence was requested for William Reedy, 57, of Piqua.