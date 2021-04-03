Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

March 30

TRESPASS: A resident in the 7500 block of Sugar Grove Road, Newton Twp. reported a vehicle was rummaged through.

ATV: Park district officials reported ATVs were being operated on park property at Honeycreek Preserve. The individuals were located and warned of trespassing.

March 31

POSSESSION: Curtis Vombaur, 69, of Covington, was charged with one count of misdemeanor and one count of fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance from a Feb. 2 incident.

CALF PATH: A young calf was located near mile marker 6 on the bike path in Concord Twp. It was placed at a nearby farm until the owner was located.

April 1

ROAD RAGE: A deputy responded to a reckless operation of a motor vehicle complaint in the area of State Route 41 and 202, Staunton Twp. A road rage incident took place on State Rt 202 where the driver of a blue Chevy Aveo hatchback pointed a handgun at the reporting party. Suspect not located.

DRONE DETAIL: A deputy responded to 4720 S St. Rt. 201 at the request of Lt. Whaley to fly the drone over an accident scene around 5 a.m. After speaking with Lt. Whaley, the owner of the vehicle was claiming another person had been driving the car and was ejected. Lt. Whaley and other deputies searched the area and were unable to find anyone else at the scene. The deputy was contacted to fly the drone and use the thermal cameras to help search the area. The deputy flew the entire area of the crash scene. Deputies were unable to see anything on the camera that would be a possible subject.

CHILD ABUSE: Ryan Klopp, of Piqua, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse from a March 24 incident.