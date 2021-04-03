Miami County Marraiges

Justin Tyler Lonchar, 26, of 44623 N. Hills Drive, Northville, Michigan to Emily Alyssan Quinn, 24, of 785 Hardwick Court, Tipp City.

Brandy L. Scott, 36, of 837 Fountain Street. Troy to Anthony EuGene White, 46, of same address.

Breanne Nicole Barnett Bair, 25, of 432 E. Canal Street, Troy to Logan Michael LeMaster, 25, of same address.

Douglas Kent Fosnight, 66, of 213 Lyndhurst Drive, Piqua to Carolyn Sue Selanders, 58, of same address.

James Brendan Swearingen, 21, of 2200 S. Dayton Brandt Road, New Carlisle to Rylee Nadine Emig, 21, of 3381 Twin Township Road, Lewisburg.

Ryan William Jacob, 28, of 109 Clifton Drive, Piqua to Shay Nicole LaFollette, 24, of same address.

Sarah Ann Nartker, 56, of 11755 Hall Road, Laura to Darrell Garth Tallman, 60, of same address.

Dennis Ray Polley, 73, of 1565 Hawk Circle Apt. B, Troy to Jacqueline Suzanne McKinney, 47, of 8 Sioux Court, Tipp City.

Kelsey Marie King, 28, of 204 E. Main Street, Piqua to Adam Michael Sargent, 33, of same address.

Tony Lashawn Moore, 40, of 354 Garfield Avenue, Troy to Julia Denise Williams, 36, of same address.

Amber Nicole Woolard, 34, of 251 Locust Lane, West Milton to Timothy James Rodgers, 37, of same address.

Courtney Ann-Marie Clack, 27, of 1345 Covington Avenue Apt. 11, Piqua to Dylan Xavier Mays, 19, of same address.

David Lee Lewis Gannon, 27, of 1608 Broadway, Piqua to Megan Renee Krumroy, 33, of same address.

Raenette Lynn Burton, 28, of 2023 Red Cedar Drive, Tipp City to Eric David Neidhardt, 32, of same address.

Megan Elizabeth Rees, 30, of 1201 Long Street, Troy to Brandon Paul Line, 35, of same address.

Russell Eugene Newhouse, 45, of 727 E. Spring Street, Covington to Jessica Denise Taylor, 41, of same address.

Jessie Lynn Jones, 25, of 928 Wilson Road, Troy to Ammon Daniel Walker, 26, of same address.