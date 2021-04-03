Fish fries deemed success

To the Editor:

St. Mary Parish would like to thank those who supported our Lenten fish fries this year. This parish activity helps to support our parish, school and other outreach programs each year. We appreciate your attendance through the drive-through pick-up this year — we all made it work in the midst of the pandemic!

A special thanks to the Karn, O’Leary, Peltier, Zimmerman and Monnin families along with all of the volunteers who made the weekly fish fries happen.

Mitch and Angie Hohlbein, Chairpersons

Piqua