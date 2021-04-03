College briefs

THS grad named ‘Peer Leader’ at BGSU

BOWLING GREEN — Meredith Post was recently named to the distinguished Schmidthorst Peer Leader Program through Bowling Green State University’s Schmidthorst College of Business.

Post was also very involved during her time at Troy High School, having participated in National Honors Society, orchestra, marching band, math club, Reading Buddies, and youth group.

“I’m very excited to be a Peer Leader,” Post said. “My Peer Leader helped me so much during my freshman year and I’m looking forward to being a resource for others just like mine was for me.”

Peer Leaders serve as a mentor for a group of incoming freshmen business students by sitting in on their introduction to business course. During their time in the classroom, Peer Leaders provide resources to freshmen and give them information on things like getting involved, scheduling classes, and navigating their first year of college. Peer Leaders reach out to their selected freshmen the summer before the fall semester begins.