Area briefs

Road to close

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP — Casstown-Clark Road will be closed between Alcony-Conover Road and Addison-New Carlisle Road from Monday, April 5 through Wednesday, April 7, for a culvert replacement.

Blood drive upcoming

PIQUA — Grace Family Worship Center will host a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17 in the multi-purpose room, 9101 N. County Road, 25-A, Piqua.

Register to donate and get the new “Stop Waiting, Start Giving” T-shirt. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

There is no deferral or delay in donating blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Museum of Troy History to open

The Museum of Troy History, located at 124 E. Water St., Troy, will be open on weekends in 2021 from 1-5 p.m. beginning April 10 through Christmas.

The museum can also be available at other times by calling (937) 339-5155.

The house that serves as the museum was built in 1847. The foyer, parlor, and bedroom are furnished circa 1880, while the kitchen is furnished circa 1925. The other rooms have displays of artifacts of daily life from 1850 to the present. The mockup of a one-room schoolhouse also contains Troy High School yearbooks from 1918-2016.

There is currently a display of vintage quilts and the worldwide travel brochures of J. W. Safford from the 1920s & 1930s. The museum is free of charge and open to the public.

Learn strategies to help with chronic pain

MIAMI VALLEY — Chronic pain — pain that lasts longer than three to six months – can take both a physical and emotional toll. If your pain seems to control your life, making it difficult to enjoy the warmer spring days and blossoming trees and flowers, consider attending the free online pain management workshop offered by the Area Agency on Aging beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, May 7.

The proven strategies help to lessen pain and build healthy habits – all from the comfort and safety of home. The group meets for about two hours, once a week for six weeks. Free materials are shipped to participants’ homes so that they can set personal goals, learn new skills, and take control of their pain.

All you need to participate is an internet connection, microphone, and camera. For those not yet comfortable with Zoom, an orientation is offered before the first session begins.

Workshop topics include pain management, nutrition, exercise, medication use, emotions, and communicating with doctors and family about your pain. Moving Easy, a gentle movement program is introduced in week three, and participants receive a free CD to continue the program at home. Participants also receive the companion textbook, Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Pain, and a relaxation CD.

Contact Ann to register before the April 27 deadline at (937) 567-0284 or HealthyUAnn@gmail.com.