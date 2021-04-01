Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

March 26

HARASSMENT: A male subject who had previously been warned for telephone harassment contacted Piqua Village Apartments. Harold Burns, 58, of Dayton, was charged with telecommunications harassment.

DISORDERLY: Subject stated he was assaulted while walking down the roadway. Officer spoke with suspect, who advised it was a mutual fight. Forest Hale, 35, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

DUS: Ashley Parsons, 30, of Piqua, was cited with driving under suspension.

March 27

MENACING: Logan Dorman, 22, of Sidney, was charged with criminal damaging/endangering, aggravated menacing, and theft.

DRUGS: Officer located a female subject with an active warrant. Female also had methamphetamine and heroin in her possession. Female, Julie Jenkins, 41, of Piqua, was arrested and taken to jail.

March 28

THEFT: Matthew Cartonia, 35, of Piqua, was charged with theft and tampering with evidence.

DRUGS: Officer responded to a call referencing a male subject sleeping in a garage at 846 Nicklin Ave. Male was found to be in possession of drugs. Male, Amellio Price, 31, of Sidney, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

DOMESTIC: Officer responded to 265 E. Main St. in reference to a female punching another female. Suspect female could not be located at the time. Domestic violence charges were filed against Cheyenne Smith, 22, of Piqua.