Ohio Beef Expo Junior Show winners named

MARYSVILLE — The 33rd Ohio Beef Expo was held March 18-21 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. This year’s Junior Show was reformatted to include only one show ring while spreading the shows out to promote social distancing.

The Heifer Show was judged by Kyle Conley, Sulpher, Okla., and the Market Animal Show was assessed by Joe

Rathmann, Smithville, Texas. Brad and Amber Seiss, Thurmont, Md., judged Showmanship. More than 900 head of

cattle were showcased. The champions of this year’s show were as follows:

In the Market Animals show, two Miami County residents placed.

Market Animals

• Reserve Champion — Samuel Sutherly, Miami County — Reserve Crossbred

• Eighth Overall — Harlan Fulton, Miami County – Champion Market Heifer.