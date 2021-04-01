National Library Week to be recognized

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library is celebrating National Library Week from April 5-10. The Piqua Public Library offers a wide array of online and in-person resources. Many are available from the comfort of home, where patrons can borrow eBooks, digital magazines, and more.

The Piqua Public Library offers community access to the following digital resources, including 155,000-plus eBooks, 41,200-plus digital audiobooks, 3,000-plus digital videos, 3,200-plus digital magazines, 40 online research databases and 30-plus Piqua postcard puzzles.

Ebooks, audiobooks, and videos are available from The Ohio Digital Library. Borrow digital materials using the Libby App. You can view the entire digital catalog by clicking on “Digital Downloads” on the library website, piqualibrary.org. Research databases are available at piqualibrary.org/research.

When visiting the Piqua Public Library in person, community members have access to the following resources, including 145,000-plus books, 985 CDs, 1,850-plus audiobooks, 4,100-plus DVDs, including 35 Binge Box movie collections, 2,250-plus magazines, 360-plus works of art and 270-plus seeds in the Seed Library.

A new resource added in 2021 is the Book-A-Librarian service. You can request a personal introduction to the library. You can also get help setting up an email account, borrowing digital items, or other computer basics. To set up a Book-A-Librarian appointment, call (937) 773-6753, Ext. 225 or 234.

National Library Week is April 4-10. This week highlights the essential role libraries play in strengthening communities. The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Welcome to your library.” The theme promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building. Everyone is welcome to use library services. Whether people visit virtually or in person, libraries are accessible and inclusive places. Libraries foster a sense of belonging and community through learning, discovery, and exploration.

To celebrate National Library Week, the Piqua Public Library will be offering:

• Free gift for new adult patrons

• $1 off of a FAX (per person/visit)

• Five free black and white copies (per person/visit)

• A coupon for a free book from the bookstore

• Gift basket drawing, enter at the Circulation Desk

The Piqua Public Library has been open to the public with its regular hours since June 29. The library’s normal hours are Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Library staff and patrons are wearing face masks and practicing social distancing, per the state mandate. Curbside is available for patrons that want to use this service — request items by visiting the online catalog at piqualibrary.org or calling (937) 773-6753.