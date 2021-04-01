Area briefs

Groundbreaking set

TROY — The city of Troy will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the new First Station One at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 6 at the site of the new station, 110 E. Canal St.

The new 17,368-square-foot building will replace the existing Fire Station One, which is currently located on Race Street. The architecture of the new brick building was designed to fit with the aesthetic of the downtown and to fit the staffing and equipment needs of the Fire Department. KZF Design, Inc., of Cincinnati, designed the new building, and the construction contract was awarded to Bilbrey Construction, Inc., of Dayton.

The project is estimated to cost under $5 million for both design and construction. Construction is estimated to be completed by spring of 2022.

Scavenger hunt set

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is holding a photo scavenger hunt during the week of April 16-23. Each team will be given a list of specific photos to take and ways to earn extra points. The team with the highest score will win a prize. Photos are to be uploaded to Instagram no later than noon April 23. Watch the TMCS’s Facebook page for more details. The cost to participate is $20 per team. Teams may consist of up to four people. Pre-registration is required. Only one team member should visit tmcomservices.org to register the entire team.

TMCS held a similar scavenger hunt last October. According to the program coordinator, Katie Sonnanstine, “The participants were very creative and had a lot of fun.” She added that it “gives participants the opportunity to get outside and enjoy time with friends and family.”

To view the official rules and items included in the hunt, visit the TMCS website at tmcomservices.org.

Activity bags offered

WEST MILTON – Students in kindergarten through fifth grade can visit the Milton-Union Public Library to pick up a take-home activity bag in the children’s room, then complete and return the reading log for a prize.

Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Easter Egg Splash scheduled at YMCA

TROY — The annual Easter Egg Splash for the Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is set for April 3. The “hunt” itself will take place in the small pool of the facility with events starting in the Activity Center.

“The event is for ages 6 and under and we ask parents to get in with their little ones,” said Donn Shade, aquatic director for the Piqua branch. “It’s a fun way for some of the younger kids to hunt for eggs while acclimating to the water.”

The event on April 3 will be divided into three sections this year to accommodate social distancing requirements. Participants may sign up for a 1 or 2 p.m. time slot. Due to limited space, pre-registration is required.

The event is free for members and $5 for nonmembers.

For more information, contact Leia Lander at (937) 440-9622 or l.lander@miamicountyymca.net.