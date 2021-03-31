Tuesday softball roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua softball team open the season with two losses to Vandalia-Butler.

Piqua had leads in both games, but couldn’t hold on.

The Lady Indians lost to Butler 11-7 Monday.

Kennedy Fashner was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, while Kenzi Anderson and Paige Hinkle were both 2-for-3 with a double.

Brooklyn Larck had two RBIs and Caylee Roe was 2-for-4.

On Tuesday, Piqua erased an early 5-0 deficit to take a 7-5 lead.

But, Butler scored 10 runs in the fifth and went on to win 16-8.

Fashner was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, while Hinkle was 2-for-4 with a double.

Roe was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Anderson was 2-for-3 and Larck had a double.

Tipp girls

start 2-0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls got off to a 2-0 start with wins over Stebbins Monday and Tuesday.

Tipp won 21-2 on Monday.

Savannah Wead was 4-for-4 with two RBIs and pitched a five-hitter, striking out eight.

Corinn Siefring was 4-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs, while Kaitlyn Husic was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs.

Ally Broering was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Kailey Bryson was 2-for-2 with three RBIS and Emma Davis was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Sidney Unger was 3-for-3 and Ashley Aselage was 2-for-2 with a double.

Kaela May was 2-for-3 and Anna Quinn and Sidney Thieman both doubled.

On Tuesday, Tipp won 16-1.

Wead hurled a one-hitter, striking out 10 and was 2-for-5 at the plate.

Unger was 4-for-5, Siefring was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Aselage was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Davis was 3-for-4, May was 2-for-3 with a double and Bryson had two RBIs.

Emma McCormick was 2-for-2, Mackenzie Foster and Marissa Jennings were both 2-for-3 and Husic was 2-for-5.

Troy falls

to Greenville

GREENVILLE — The Troy softball team is 2-2 after an 11-6 loss to Greenville Tuesday.

Elise McCann was 3-for-4, while Allyson Burns was 2-for-4 with a double.

Briana Lavender and Erin Bruce were both 2-for-4, Lauren Fonner had a double and two RBIs, Abby Welbaum had two RBIs and Hallie Frigge doubled.

Lilly James and Welbaum combined on a nine-hitter, striking out seven and walking three.

Bradford blanks

Miami East

BRADFORD —The Bradford softball team improved to 3-0 with a 9-0 win.

Skipp Miller pitched a one-hitter, striking out 16.

Emma Canan swung the big bat, going 2-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBIs.

Miller helped herself, going 3-for-4 with two doubles.

Buzz Brewer was 2-for-4, Austy Miller scored three runs and Isabella Hamilton had a double.

Reagan Howell had a hit for Miami East and Kalli Teeters handled the pitching duties, walking six and striking out one.

Lady Buccs

get CCC win

PITSBURG – The Covington softbaall team opened CCC play with a 7-2 win over Franklin Monroe Tuesday.

“It was 4-0 through five and we scored five runs in the sisth with some long overdue timely hitting,” Covington coach Dan Cain said. “We did a better job of moving runners and Meg (Rogers) was dominant.”

Rogers hurled a three-hitter, striking out 12 and was 2-for-4 at the plate and scored three runs.

Nigella Reck had three RBIs, Bethany Weldy was 2-for-3 and Karyann Turner had a triple.

Newton loses

to Ansonia

ANSONIA — Newton scored four runs in the first, but couldn’t hold on in a 12-4 loss to Ansonia in CCC action.

Ashlyn Deeter led off the game with a home run for Newton.

Lady Bees

top MV

BRANDT — The Bethel softball team got a big game from Courtney Eschele at the plate in a 15-5 win over Mississinawa Valley Tuesday.

Eschele was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and six RBIs.

Liv Reittinger was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Rhyan Reittinger was 3-for-4.

Morgan Rodgers was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Paige Kearns had two RBIs and a double and Lily Williams tripled.

Williams and Alyson Byrd combined on a five-hitter, striking out six and walking five.

Lady Bulldogs

improve to 4-0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union softball team improved to 4-0 with a 12-1 win over Northridge.

Taylor Falb was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.

Maddie Baker was 3-for-4 with a double, Raegan Fulton had three RBIs, including a double and Regan Robinson was 2-for-3.

Madison Jones and Madeline McGuffey combined on a four-hitter, striking out eight.