Tuesday softball roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua softball team open the season with two losses to Vandalia-Butler.
Piqua had leads in both games, but couldn’t hold on.
The Lady Indians lost to Butler 11-7 Monday.
Kennedy Fashner was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, while Kenzi Anderson and Paige Hinkle were both 2-for-3 with a double.
Brooklyn Larck had two RBIs and Caylee Roe was 2-for-4.
On Tuesday, Piqua erased an early 5-0 deficit to take a 7-5 lead.
But, Butler scored 10 runs in the fifth and went on to win 16-8.
Fashner was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, while Hinkle was 2-for-4 with a double.
Roe was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Anderson was 2-for-3 and Larck had a double.
Tipp girls
start 2-0
TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls got off to a 2-0 start with wins over Stebbins Monday and Tuesday.
Tipp won 21-2 on Monday.
Savannah Wead was 4-for-4 with two RBIs and pitched a five-hitter, striking out eight.
Corinn Siefring was 4-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs, while Kaitlyn Husic was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs.
Ally Broering was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Kailey Bryson was 2-for-2 with three RBIS and Emma Davis was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Sidney Unger was 3-for-3 and Ashley Aselage was 2-for-2 with a double.
Kaela May was 2-for-3 and Anna Quinn and Sidney Thieman both doubled.
On Tuesday, Tipp won 16-1.
Wead hurled a one-hitter, striking out 10 and was 2-for-5 at the plate.
Unger was 4-for-5, Siefring was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Aselage was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Davis was 3-for-4, May was 2-for-3 with a double and Bryson had two RBIs.
Emma McCormick was 2-for-2, Mackenzie Foster and Marissa Jennings were both 2-for-3 and Husic was 2-for-5.
Troy falls
to Greenville
GREENVILLE — The Troy softball team is 2-2 after an 11-6 loss to Greenville Tuesday.
Elise McCann was 3-for-4, while Allyson Burns was 2-for-4 with a double.
Briana Lavender and Erin Bruce were both 2-for-4, Lauren Fonner had a double and two RBIs, Abby Welbaum had two RBIs and Hallie Frigge doubled.
Lilly James and Welbaum combined on a nine-hitter, striking out seven and walking three.
Bradford blanks
Miami East
BRADFORD —The Bradford softball team improved to 3-0 with a 9-0 win.
Skipp Miller pitched a one-hitter, striking out 16.
Emma Canan swung the big bat, going 2-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBIs.
Miller helped herself, going 3-for-4 with two doubles.
Buzz Brewer was 2-for-4, Austy Miller scored three runs and Isabella Hamilton had a double.
Reagan Howell had a hit for Miami East and Kalli Teeters handled the pitching duties, walking six and striking out one.
Lady Buccs
get CCC win
PITSBURG – The Covington softbaall team opened CCC play with a 7-2 win over Franklin Monroe Tuesday.
“It was 4-0 through five and we scored five runs in the sisth with some long overdue timely hitting,” Covington coach Dan Cain said. “We did a better job of moving runners and Meg (Rogers) was dominant.”
Rogers hurled a three-hitter, striking out 12 and was 2-for-4 at the plate and scored three runs.
Nigella Reck had three RBIs, Bethany Weldy was 2-for-3 and Karyann Turner had a triple.
Newton loses
to Ansonia
ANSONIA — Newton scored four runs in the first, but couldn’t hold on in a 12-4 loss to Ansonia in CCC action.
Ashlyn Deeter led off the game with a home run for Newton.
Lady Bees
top MV
BRANDT — The Bethel softball team got a big game from Courtney Eschele at the plate in a 15-5 win over Mississinawa Valley Tuesday.
Eschele was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and six RBIs.
Liv Reittinger was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Rhyan Reittinger was 3-for-4.
Morgan Rodgers was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Paige Kearns had two RBIs and a double and Lily Williams tripled.
Williams and Alyson Byrd combined on a five-hitter, striking out six and walking five.
Lady Bulldogs
improve to 4-0
WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union softball team improved to 4-0 with a 12-1 win over Northridge.
Taylor Falb was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.
Maddie Baker was 3-for-4 with a double, Raegan Fulton had three RBIs, including a double and Regan Robinson was 2-for-3.
Madison Jones and Madeline McGuffey combined on a four-hitter, striking out eight.