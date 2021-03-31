Man charged with rape

By Aimee Hancock

Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Christopher L. Stevens, of Piqua, was arraigned Monday following his recent arrest for multiple charges of rape involving underaged persons.

Stevens, 33, has been charged with 10 counts of rape, all felonies of the first degree.

He entered a plea of not guilty Monday, and is currently being held in the Miami County Jail. Stevens’ cash bond is set at $500,000.

According to jail records, Stevens’ alleged crimes involved one or more victims less than 13 years of age.

Stevens was arrested on Friday, March 26, by Piqua police. Details surrounding his arrest and the investigation into his alleged crimes have not yet been made public by the Piqua Police Department.

A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, April 7, at 1 p.m., in Judge Gary Nasal’s courtroom.