Area briefs

Community garage sale planned

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services canceled the annual garage sale last year due to COVID-19. If the COVID numbers remain stable, the annual community-wide garage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 1.

According to TMCS Director Kathy Taylor, anyone wishing to participate must visit the TMCS office to fill out a registration form and pay by April 23. Forms will also be available to print out on our website, tmcomservices.org.

She also added that they will be accepting cash and checks at this time. All registrants receive a free yard sign and their name on the official garage sale map for $10. Additional information may be added for an extra charge of $5. Forms are available at the TMCS office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office is closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

Maps will be available by Thursday, April 30 at various locations in Tipp City including the TMCS office. Visit the TMCS website or Facebook to find locations.

Bingo continues at museum

TROY — Bingo is now available every Saturday at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 2245 S. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Doors open at noon and games are held from 1-5 p.m. and masks are required and social distancing will be followed.

The event will include bingo computers, paper faces, pull tabs, food, drinks and treats.

The museum’s coffee and doughnuts events also have returned and the next will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 7. Valerie Mullikin, an activist for veterans, will speak.

For more information, visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.org.

Estate planning workshop set

MIAMI VALLEY — The Area Agency on Aging will offer a free, small group online workshop on estate planning from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, by presenter Judy LaMusga, attorney and counselor-at-law. Registration is requested by April 5 on the agency website, https://info4seniors.org/caregiver-workshops/, or by contacting Kelsey Haus by email at khaus@info4seniors.org or by calling (937) 341-3020.

The workshop link will be provided before the date.

LaMusga, has worked for over 15 years as an attorney-at-law in the Miami Valley region. She specializes in planning for persons with disabilities, elder law planning, estate planning, end-of-life planning, and guardianship. In addition, she has been on the Area Agency Board of Trustees for 6 years.

If not familiar with Zoom, join a brief orientation session at 9:30 a.m. before the presentation begins.

This workshop is courtesy of the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, which helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties.

Open house offered to students

PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center will welcome incoming students for the 2021-22 school year on campus with a Meet the Teacher open house from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8. All students, regardless of their current acceptance status, are invited to attend along with their parents or guardians. In addition to meeting with career-tech lab instructors during this event, students will be able to get information on tools and supplies needed for next year and even size and order uniforms.

Students can arrive as early as 6 p.m. April 8. There is no need to register for this event and there are no scheduled times, as there have been for past Meet the Teacher evenings. All visitors must wear a mask while in the building.

For more information, visit www.UpperValleycc.org or by call (937) 778-1980.