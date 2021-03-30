Two reported dead following chase, crash

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — Two persons are dead following a high-speed chase that ended in a crash on State Route 202 south of U.S. Route 40 on Tuesday morning.

The incident began when a Troy Police officer attempted to make a stop on a vehicle in the area of Stonyridge Ave. around 8:15 a.m. The officer recognized the suspect as being wanted in two counties as well as being the suspect in a shots-fired incident in Piqua.

The suspect began fleeing, turning on to Staunton Road, then south on State Route 202.

As the chase proceeded southbound, frequent reports from the officer indicated light traffic and speeds upwards of 90 miles per hour as they approached State Route 41. After crossing the intersection, the Troy officer reported the suspect was traveling around 115 mph.

A Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the area of State Route 202 and Ross Road deployed Stop Sticks in an attempt to slow the suspect vehicle.

The deputy reported that the suspect attempted to avoid the spikes, but he believed they had struck the passenger side tires.

As the chase entered Phoneton, the suspect crashed into a minivan just south of US Route 40. The suspect’s vehicle overturned, taking out a utility pole. The second vehicle was forced into a driveway across the street.

The adult occupant of the minivan, as well as the suspect in the pursuit, were both reported to be dead at the scene. An infant that was in the minivan was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released.

A press release issued by the Troy Police Department provides information as to what led to the chase:

On March 30, 2021 at about 8:00 a.m., officers were in the area of Stonyridge Ave. and Imperial Court looking for a suspect with outstanding Miami County warrants for felonious assault, child abuse/endangering, and a Greene County warrant for violation of a court order. The officer was aware that the suspect was in possession of a 9mm Glock pistol when stopped by Troy Officers on March 7, 2021. The officer observed what was believed to be the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The suspect fled from the officer eventually going southbound on State Route 202. An attempt to stop the pursuit using Stop Sticks was made at the intersection of State Route 202 and Ross Rd. by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. However, the suspect continued southbound on State Route 202, causing a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of State Route 202 and U.S Route 40. The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger from the suspect’s vehicle was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, and a child from the other vehicle was transported to Children’s Medical Center. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

released.