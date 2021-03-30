PIQUA — Thomas “Tom” E. Stahl, age 72, of Piqua passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 at home.

Tom was born in Piqua on September 20, 1948 to the (late) John Kermit & Estella Eileen (Shade) Stahl; graduate of Covington High School, Class of 1966 and he also received his Associate Degree; retired military, US Air Force with 22 ½ years of service; worked for Microsoft as Director of Operations with 10 years of service; worked for Boeing for 10 years; member of AMVETS Post #1986, Sidney; member and Past Commander of VFW Post #2995, Redmond, WA; member of American Legion, AB Cole Post #80, Covington then transferred to Post #217, Sidney; member of AMVETS Post #66, Covington; member of Vietnam Vets; lifetime member, Master Mason, F&AM Kunitachi, Grand Lodge of Japan; member and Past Worthy Patron of Eastern Star Chapter #66, Issaquah, Washington; member and past Worthy President of F.O.E. Aerie #2681, Kirkland, Washington; major hobby was HAM Radio Operator.

Tom is survived by his wife of 45 years, Pam A. (Burkett) Stahl; three children, Tracie Darlene Sims (Robert) of Troy, Theresa Morse (Brian) of Sumner, Washington, Carol Lynn Stahl of Oregon; six grandchildren, Nathaniel Lawrence Pailen, Christopher Donald Stahl Pailen, Brianna Renee’ Sims, Jasmine Janee’ Sims, Ashley Nicole Copple (Brad), Corey Allan Stephenson (Saran); two great-grandchildren, Chloe Copple, Brandon Copple; brothers from another mother, Malcolm Joseph Davis of Decatur, Alabama (deceased), John Moesner of Newburg, Indiana, Donald Kuether of Covington; nephew from another mother, Bruce & Tasha Davis of Decatur, Alabama; other family and friends.

Funeral service 11:00 Am Saturday at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington. Interment Highland Cemetery, Covington with Military Honors by the Veteran Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation 5-8 PM Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.