Serving up a pitch on final day serving his country

TROY — After serving his country in the United States Air Force for more than three decades, Senior Master Sgt. Timothy Huber thought that he had seen, and done, most everything.

On his final day in uniform, one more “first” happened in the veteran’s life. As the Troy High School Junior Varsity baseball squad took the field at Duke Park on Tuesday, Huber was summoned from the stands and it was requested that he throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

As Huber walked to the mound, his son, Adam, crouched behind the plate.

Huber delivered a strike, then the father and son shared a hug and a few words before the elder Huber went back into the stands to watch the ball game.

Huber’s Air Force career has beenfulfilling. The North Star native enlisted in 1988 where he served four years of active duty before transferring to the active reserve.

His primary job on enlisting was as an aircraft electrician, first on the A-7 and then on the F-16.

Huber spent the final years of his active duty career as Cyber Operations Specialist/IT Support at the Springfield Air National Guard base.

He has already found post-active duty employment. Huber will be serving as an IT Specialist in a UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) program at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

During his 32-plus years of service, Huber served during Operation Desert Storm, Operation Desert Shield, Operation Northern Watch, and Operation Southern Watch, among others.

He is looking forward to spending more time at home with is family, which includes his wife Melina, a daughter Emily, 19, and son Adam, 16.