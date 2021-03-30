Man arraigned for pandering obscenity of minor

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man is being held with a $200,000 bond for alleged sexual misconduct with a minor.

On Monday, Gage Trickey, 20, of Troy, was arraigned on four counts of second-degree felony pandering obscenity involving a minor and three counts of fourth-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

The alleged victim was a female older than 13 but younger than 16. The alleged incidents occurred in January and February of this year.

Trickey entered a plea of not guilty and a pre-trial date was set for April 12. Judge Jeannine Pratt ordered the $200,000 cash or surety bond with conditions including no contact with the victim. The case was assigned to Judge Stacy Wall for further proceedings. A second-degree felony carries a two- to eight-year prison sentence per count and a fourth-degree felony is six to 18 months in prison per count.