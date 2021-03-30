County’s director of operations and facilities resigns

By Aimee Hancock

TROY — Miami County Director of Operations and Facilities Chris Johnson will resign from his position at the end of April after just under a decade in the role.

Johnson submitted his resignation letter to the Board of Miami County Commissioners on March 26.

“It has been my honor to serve the board the past almost nine years. I am confident the department is in better condition than when I arrived and the team of people that has been assembled is experienced, knowledgeable and dedicated to the mission of taking care of the county facilities, staff and visiting public,” Johnson said in the letter. “The team will carry on the good work and processes that have been put in place.”

Johnson’s last day will be Friday, April 30, 2021.

“Thank you for the support during my tenure and I wish the board all the best in the years to come,” the letter states.

A specific reason for Johnson’s departure was not given.

During Tuesday’s regular meeting of commissioners:

• A bid opening was held for a four-sided precast concrete box culvert for the Range Line Road Bridge No. 6.75 project at the request of the Engineering Department. No bids were received, so the project will need to be re-bid.

• Commissioners authorized the purchase of software through Henschen & Associates, of Bowling Green, to aid in migrating DjVu images to PDF format for Juvenile and Probate Court at a total cost not to exceed $5,095. This conversion is necessary due to Microsoft removing Internet Explorer in its upcoming updates and there is no DjVu viewer available in the Chrome or Edge browsers.

• Commissioners authorized a service and maintenance agreement with Endicott Microfilm, of Hamilton, for service and maintenance of the Kodak Doc Archive Writer 4800, which is used by the Microfilm Department to write and create film. The cost is $21,450 for the period of July 17, 2021, through July 16, 2024.

• Commissioners authorized a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Edison State Community College (ESCC) Veterinary Technology Program and the Board of Miami County Commissioners as requested by the Miami County Animal Shelter. Said MOU seeks to preserve this relationship by defining the relationship between the Vet. Tech. Program and the Animal Rescue supplier/owner, and the Animal Shelter, and will allow ESCC students to participate in procedures that may include restraining/handling, physical examinations, vaccinations, and collection of skin scrapings and ear debris for laboratory evaluation on dogs and cats. There are no costs associated with this MOU, which will renew yearly.

• Seth Angle was appointed to the Miami County Rural Zoning Commission to fill the unexpired term of Jacob Miller. The term is set to expire June 27, 2022.

• Commissioners held an executive session to discuss personnel issues and pending litigation, with no action taken.