Congressional art competition, exhibit coming to Hayner

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will presentAn Artist Discovery: The Congressional Art Competition from April 16 to May 2 at 301 W. Main St., Troy. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Students, with help from their teachers, submitted entries to Rep. Warren Davidson’s district offices. Winning entries are selected by a panel of district artists. Winners will be recognized on Saturday, April 17. The grand prize winner will be invited to attend the national awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. and their winning artwork will be displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol.

“The Hayner Center is honored to host this prestigious competition among talented high school art students from Ohio’s 8th Congressional District,” said Leona Sargent, exhibit coordinator.

Members of the community are encouraged to come and see the talent and skill of our local art students that will be displayed throughout the historic Hayner mansion, Sargent said.

According to current directives, masks, hand sanitizing and social distancing are required for all Hayner guests. Groups of 10 or more should call before they visit.

For more information, visit troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.