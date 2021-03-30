Area briefs

Water quality report available

PIQUA — The Piqua Municipal Water System has prepared a report to provide information to consumers on the quality of its drinking water. This report is required as part of the Safe Drinking Water Act Reauthorization of 1996 and is required to be delivered to the consumers by July 2021. Included within this report are general health information, water quality test results, how to participate in decisions concerning your drinking water, and water system contacts.

The city of Piqua’s drinking water met all of the Ohio EPA standards for 2020. Constant testing (more than 200 analysis daily) by the staff of certified operators and laboratory personnel ensure the highest standards for drinking water quality are being met at all times.

The 2020 Water Quality Report is available here https://piquaoh.org/download/CCR2021-Final.pdf.

Library opens at alternative site

COVINGTON — J.R. Clarke Library is now open at is alternative site is on the northwest corner of High and Wright streets.

The library renovation at 102 E. Spring St. is set to be complete by the end of August 2021.

Hours at the temporary location are will be open Mondays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursdays and Fridays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays.

The alternative site will be closing on the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. due to the monthly library board trustee meeting, which is open the public.

In addition, the annual summer reading program will take place in the newly renovated library in the fall.

For more information, contact Cherie or Mary Beth at (937) 473-2226.