TIPP CITY — It was a special day in Tipp City on Tuesday as long-time resident Jesse Chamberlain celebrated his 100th birthday along with family and friends.

Signs in the centenarian’s front yard encouraged drivers to honk as they drove past his residence.

Chamberlain moved to Tipp City in 1963 where he went to work for Fifth-Third Bank. After retiring from there,n around 1989, he began his second career, working for Wenco.

A parade of Tipp City vehicles helped the retired city councilman to celebrate with a drive-by during the lunch hour. As a special surprise, many of Chamberlains family came back to Tipp City to celebrate the special day.