Troy tennis wins C-J Invitational; Tippecanoe defeats Beavercreek

DAYTON — The Troy tennis team won the C-J Invitational Saturday.

Troy had 12 points, C-J and Greenville tied for second with 8 points and Vandalia-Butler had 2.

Noah George won second singles and Wyatt Hench won third singles.

Geogre defeated Greenville 8-2, C-J 8-4 and Butler 8-4; while Hench defeated C-J 8-5, Butler 8-0 and Greenville 8-2.

Genki Masunaga took second at first singles.

He defeated Butler 8-1, Greenville 8-1 and C-J 8-4.

Both Troy doubles teams finished second.

At first doubles, Matt Bess and Henry Johnston defeated Butler 8-1, lost to Greenville 8-2 and defeated C-J 8-3.

At second doubles, Eli Monnin and Aiden Miller defeated Greenville 9-7, lost to C-J 8-4 and defeated Butler 8-2.

Tipp netters

win opener

BEAVERCREEK — Tippecanoe swept the doubles matches to open the season with a 3-2 victory over Beavercreek.

Aaron and Cameron Davis won at first doubles and Sean Nichols and Nathan Gagnon won at second doubles.

In singles, Chris Nichols picked up a win at third singles, while Kessler Hackenberger and Luke Blake both lost.