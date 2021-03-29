Troy tennis wins C-J Invitational; Tippecanoe defeats Beavercreek

DAYTON — The Troy tennis team won the C-J Invitational Saturday.
Troy had 12 points, C-J and Greenville tied for second with 8 points and Vandalia-Butler had 2.
Noah George won second singles and Wyatt Hench won third singles.
Geogre defeated Greenville 8-2, C-J 8-4 and Butler 8-4; while Hench defeated C-J 8-5, Butler 8-0 and Greenville 8-2.
Genki Masunaga took second at first singles.
He defeated Butler 8-1, Greenville 8-1 and C-J 8-4.
Both Troy doubles teams finished second.
At first doubles, Matt Bess and Henry Johnston defeated Butler 8-1, lost to Greenville 8-2 and defeated C-J 8-3.
At second doubles, Eli Monnin and Aiden Miller defeated Greenville 9-7, lost to C-J 8-4 and defeated Butler 8-2.
Tipp netters
win opener
BEAVERCREEK — Tippecanoe swept the doubles matches to open the season with a 3-2 victory over Beavercreek.
Aaron and Cameron Davis won at first doubles and Sean Nichols and Nathan Gagnon won at second doubles.
In singles, Chris Nichols picked up a win at third singles, while Kessler Hackenberger and Luke Blake both lost.