Strawberry Festival still undecided

TROY — On Monday, Troy Strawberry Festival officials announced that a decision has not been made regarding the 2021 festival.

In a post on their Facebook Page, organizers said the Strawberry Festival Board of Directors continue to monitor the current situation with COVID-19 and work with local officials to determine the outcome of the 2021 festival.

The post also said a decision will be made by the board at their meeting in April.

The festival was canceled last year amid COVID-19, but is traditionally held the first weekend of June. Currently, the planned dates, if the festival does take place, would be June 5-6, according to the festival’s website.

Festival organizers sent out a survey to local non-profits at the beginning of the year asked if they would participate if the festival expanded its sites to allow for booths to be spaced out. Another question was if the non-profit would participate if the festival was moved to the fall. Organizers also asked if they would participate if the Miami County Public Health Department and Ohio Health Department did not receive approval to host the festival.

Other questions included how did the lack of a festival impact their organization and their concerns with forgoing another festival event in 2021.

The Troy Strawberry Festival began more than 40 years ago as a way for non-profits to raise funds. The festival attracts nearly 200,000 people over the course of the weekend — weather permitting.