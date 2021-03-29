Pet of the Week

Meet Mary

Hi my name is Mary! I am a very sweet and energetic girl looking for my forever home! I am available for adoption at the Miami County Animal Shelter and am a Pug mix that is about 4 years old. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us to see more adoptable pets. Miami County Animal Shelter has an adoption process and it is not first-come, first-serve.