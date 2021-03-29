Newton, Bethel track teams compete in quad

ARCANUM — The Newton boys track and field team finished third at the Arcanum Quad Monday, while Newton girls finished fourth.

Winning for the boys were Dawson Hildebrand, shot put, 56-1; Owen Via, 1,600, 5:01.0; and the 800 relay (Andrew Whittaker, Brady McClish,Lane Kesling, Jon Maxwell), 1:43.8.

Winning for the girls was the 1,600 relay (Grace Fairband, Katie Kritz, Kennedy Rudy, Ella Rapp), ;4:58.3 while Ryle Resides tied for first in the pole vault, 8-0.

Bethel boys finished fourth and the girls finished second.

Winning for Bethel boys was the 3,200 relay, 9:12.1.