Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

March 26

FRAUD: A Tipp City resident reported a loan was taken out for $800 that was not authorized.

March 27

OVI: Joshua Honeyman was charged with OVI and driving under suspension in the 200 block of Elm Street, Troy.

THEFT: A vehicle was reported stolen in the 7000 block of Singer Road, Dayton.

March 28

POSSESSION: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle at Royal Inn, Troy. A male driver was cited for possessing fictitious plates and driving under suspension. The female passenger was taken into custody on an outstanding Shelby County warrant and being in possession of suspected crystal methamphetamine. The suspected narcotics will be sent to the MVRCL for confirmation analysis before charges will be filed.

OVI: A deputy responded to the 8500 block of State Route 36, Newberry Twp., in reference to a two-vehicle accident. During the investigation, the driver of the at-fault vehicle was placed into custody for suspicion of OVI. The driver later submitted a urine sample and this case is pending.

March 29

OVI: Mason Davis, of Piqua, was charged with OVI and failure to maintain reasonable control in the area of Piqua-Clayton Road from an incident on Feb. 9.