WHEATON — Brian D. Barhorst, 50, beloved husband of Jennifer, nee Suhs; loving son of Marv (Joann) Barhorst and Jill (Tom) Demmitt; dearest brother of Mike “Bubba” (Noell Schag); fond son-in-law of Jack and the late Kathy Suhs; dearest brother-in-law of Bill (Krissy) and John Suhs; proud uncle of Henri Amesse Morrish and Ben Suhs; cherished grandson of the late Vic and Romilda Barhorst and Willard “Doc” and Mary Kathryn “Babe” Barga. Brian graduated from Tipp City High School in Ohio and earned his BS in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University in 1993. Funeral Service and Interment Private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Purdue University at: https://secure.ud.purdue.edu/s/1461/1010/19/form.aspx?sid=1461&gid=1010&pgid=9921&cid=25244&appealcode=15917&_ga=2.239042883.2120119599.1616881234-1705223324.1616879533 will be appreciated.

Info.: 630-964-9392.