Area briefs

American Girl event set

BRADFORD — The Bradford Public Library’s American Girl Party is planned for April 10.

Girls in grades kindergarten through fifth grade may sign up for one time slot, either 10:30-11:30 a.m. or noon to 1 p.m.

Young ladies may bring along one older helper to assist with crafts. Girls will have their photo taken with their doll(s) in a special backdrop, enjoy crafts, games and a special treat. Goodie bags and door prizes also will be given out. Sign-ups are limited to 10 young ladies per time slot. Registration is required, with no exceptions.

Call the library at (937) 448-2612 to register.

WACO offers flight ground school

TROY — A new session of ground school will begin April 6 and be taught on Tuesday and Thursday nights at WACO Air Museum from 6-8:30 p.m. for 11 consecutive sessions.

Pete Demers, instructor for the ground school, brings a wealth of experience in aviation education that spans the last 15 years. Pete has more than 4,000 flight hours as a flight instructor, has managed an FAA-approved Part 141 Flight School as chief flight instructor, served as pilot and company flight instructor for a part 135 charter operator in the Piper Navajo/Chieftain, and was selected as the FAA’s Flight Instructor of the Year for the Southern Region in 2013. Demers is currently employed by PSA Airlines.

With new medical reforms for pilots and a shortage of future pilots, the field is seeking those interested in flying.

Visit www.wacoairmuseum.org, under the “Learn” tab, for information, class materials, and online registration, or call (937) 335-9226.

ACT seminar offered

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services will offer an ACT seminar to help students increase their scores.

The instructor will be Dave Dobos, MIT alumnus. The cost for the class is $79 for residents and $89 for non-residents. The class will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, April 6 and 7, from 6-9 p.m. at the TMCS Building, 3 E. Main St., Tipp City. To register and pay, visit tmcomservices.org.

The intensive, six-hour, in-person seminar, will teach students how to maximize their test scores by covering test format and structure, what content appears on the test, ACT-specific testing strategies, and time management strategies. Dobos has taught ACT classes for TMCS for over six years. Tuition includes the book Ace the ACT by Kelly Roell and subsequent online access to sample questions, answers, assessment and content-area flash cards.