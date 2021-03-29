An Art Affair set for April 10

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council’s An Art Affair, a fine arts and fine crafts event, will be held on Saturday, April 10 at the newly renovated Tipp Center, 855 N. Third St., Tipp City. This year’s event will also feature the Fine Art Exhibition and Sale in the center’s lobby beginning on Monday, April 5 and culminating the day of the show on April 10. The public may view and purchase art during the center’s regular business hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Along with the Fine Art Exhibition pieces (many of which are for sale), more than 25 booths filled with art, including turned wood pieces and found wood sculptures, handcrafted jewelry and pottery, unique paintings, whimsical birdhouses and more will be available.

Two local food trucks — MommazBoyz and Smokin’ Inferno — will be on-site. Attendees will receive a coupon good for a free drink with the purchase of food from the trucks.

The Art Affair on Saturday will feature a wide variety of performing artists from the Dayton area. The musical lineup includes: 10 a.m. — Reyna (Spears); 11 a.m. — Ricky Pat Johnson; noon — Novena; 1 p.m. — Westbank; 2 p.m. — Reyna & Dana; 3 p.m. — Jackson Scott; and 4 p.m. — Doug Hart.

Parking is available in the center’s parking lot located at the rear of the building. The event is handicapped-accessible. This event is COVID-compliant. Masks are required. Social distancing will be practiced between booths and traffic will be one way in and another way out. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available.

Sponsors of this year’s events include the Tipp Center, the Rusty Harden Studio, and Matt Buehrer of Thrivent Financial.