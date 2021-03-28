Weekend Softball Roundup

COLDWATER — She’s back.
Bradford senior fireballer Skipp Miller took the mound for the first time since her freshman year Saturday and wasted no time getting back in form.
Miller hurdled a two-hitter, striking out 15 in Bradford’s 8-0 victory over Coldwater.
Emma Canan was 3-for-4 at the plate, while Miller was 2-for-4.
Emma Canan, Natalie Beireis and Maggie Manuel all had RBIs.
Newton softball
drops two games
XENIA — The Newton softball team lost two games Saturday to open the season.
The Indians dropped a doubleheader to Xenia by scores of 15-14 and 15-3.
Milton softball
gets two wins
WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union softball team opened the season with two wins.
Milton opened with an 8-4 win over Sidney.
Raegan Fulton and Carley Zimmer combined on a nine-hitter, striking out four and walking two.
Madison Jones had a home run and three RBIs, while Kelsey Tomlinson had a double and two RBIs.
Zimmer added a double.
The Bulldogs followed that with a 10-0 win over Triad.
Jones pitched a two-hitter, striking out five.
She helped her cause at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three doubles and two RBIs.
Zimmer was 2-for-3 with a triple, home run and three RBIs and Tomlinson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.