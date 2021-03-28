Weekend Softball Roundup

COLDWATER — She’s back.

Bradford senior fireballer Skipp Miller took the mound for the first time since her freshman year Saturday and wasted no time getting back in form.

Miller hurdled a two-hitter, striking out 15 in Bradford’s 8-0 victory over Coldwater.

Emma Canan was 3-for-4 at the plate, while Miller was 2-for-4.

Emma Canan, Natalie Beireis and Maggie Manuel all had RBIs.

Newton softball

drops two games

XENIA — The Newton softball team lost two games Saturday to open the season.

The Indians dropped a doubleheader to Xenia by scores of 15-14 and 15-3.

Milton softball

gets two wins

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union softball team opened the season with two wins.

Milton opened with an 8-4 win over Sidney.

Raegan Fulton and Carley Zimmer combined on a nine-hitter, striking out four and walking two.

Madison Jones had a home run and three RBIs, while Kelsey Tomlinson had a double and two RBIs.

Zimmer added a double.

The Bulldogs followed that with a 10-0 win over Triad.

Jones pitched a two-hitter, striking out five.

She helped her cause at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three doubles and two RBIs.

Zimmer was 2-for-3 with a triple, home run and three RBIs and Tomlinson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.