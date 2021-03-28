Weekend Baseball Roundup

CASSTOWN — The Miami East baseball team opened the season with a pair of wins over Middletown-Madison Saturday.

In the opener, East won 5-4.

Nathan Woolley was 2-for-4 and Austin Francis was 2-for-5.

Garrett LeMaster and Jonah Ellis both had doubles.

Tyler Kirby and Gage Butz combined on a five-hitter, striking out 17 and walking four.

In the second game, LeMaster and Ethan Howell combined on a no-hitter, striking out eight in an 11-0 Miami East win.

Francis was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, including a double, while LeMaster was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, including a double.

Butz was 2-for-3 and Kirby had a triple.

Bees win

opener

BRANDT — Bethel baseball opened the season with a 10-2 win over Botkins.

Spencer Briggs was 3-for-4, while Noah McCain was 2-for-4.

Ethan Cain was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Ryan Dilbeck had two RBIs.

Lucas Gray, Bryce Ballard and Braden Hennagin combined on a two-hitter, striking out eight and walking four.

Bradford

wins two

DAYTON — The Bradford baseball team picked up a pair of wins over Northridge Saturday.

Bradford won the opener 16-1, as Gage Wills, Keaton Mead and Jordan Thacker combined on a no-hitter.

Wills struck out 10 and walked two and Mead had three strikeouts.

Brenden Baker was 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs and Gage Wills and Hudson Hill both doubled.

Tucker Miller was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Landon Monnin was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Mead was 3-for-4 and Landon Wills had three RBIs.

Garrett Trevino was 2-for-2.

Bradford won the second game 12-2.

Taven Leach and Mead combined on a one-hitter.

Leach struck out 11 and walked two and Mead had a strikeout.

Monnin was 2-for-4 and Mead had a double and two RBIs.

Gage Wills was 2-for-3 with a double and Landon Wills was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

Newton wins

two games

PLEASANT HILL — Newton baseball enjoyed its first game with a turf infield, defeating Waynesfield-Goshen 10-0 and 24-0 in three innings.

In the opener, Colin Tackett and Ross Ferrell combined on a three-hitter, striking out eight and walking five.

Ferrell was 4-for-4 with two RBIs, Alex Koon had three RBIs and Lane Bayer was 2-for-3 with four RBIs.

In the second game, Hudson Montgomery had seven strikeouts and one walk in a no-hitter.

Newton took advantage of 19 walks.

Amorie Maxwell was 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs and Hudson Montgomery had two RBIs and a double.

Blake Reisch and Ty Schauer also had two RBIs.

Buccs lose

to St. Henry

ST HENRY — The Covington baseball team dropped its season opener to St. Henry 4-0.

Jensen Wagoner pitched an eight-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.

Wes Gooding was 2-for-3 and Kody Nelson had a double.

Bulldogs fall

to Green Wave

GREENVILLE — The Milton-Union baseball team lost to Greenville 5-3 in the season opener.

Nathan Morten Jr. and Micah Russell combined on a three-hitter.

Morten Jr. struck out three and walked five.

Peyton Nichols had a double and two RBIs.

Lehman edges

Fairlawn 5-4

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team opened the season with a 5-4 win over Fairlawn Saturday.

Alex Keller and David Rossman combined on a four-hitter.

Keller struck out 14 and walked three, while Rossman had a strikeout and two walks.

Keller was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Nathan Sollmann had a double and two RBIs.

Hayden Sever was 2-for-3 and Rossman had a double.