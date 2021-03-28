Weekend Baseball Roundup

CASSTOWN — The Miami East baseball team opened the season with a pair of wins over Middletown-Madison Saturday.
In the opener, East won 5-4.
Nathan Woolley was 2-for-4 and Austin Francis was 2-for-5.
Garrett LeMaster and Jonah Ellis both had doubles.
Tyler Kirby and Gage Butz combined on a five-hitter, striking out 17 and walking four.
In the second game, LeMaster and Ethan Howell combined on a no-hitter, striking out eight in an 11-0 Miami East win.
Francis was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, including a double, while LeMaster was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, including a double.
Butz was 2-for-3 and Kirby had a triple.
Bees win
opener
BRANDT — Bethel baseball opened the season with a 10-2 win over Botkins.
Spencer Briggs was 3-for-4, while Noah McCain was 2-for-4.
Ethan Cain was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Ryan Dilbeck had two RBIs.
Lucas Gray, Bryce Ballard and Braden Hennagin combined on a two-hitter, striking out eight and walking four.
Bradford
wins two
DAYTON — The Bradford baseball team picked up a pair of wins over Northridge Saturday.
Bradford won the opener 16-1, as Gage Wills, Keaton Mead and Jordan Thacker combined on a no-hitter.
Wills struck out 10 and walked two and Mead had three strikeouts.
Brenden Baker was 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs and Gage Wills and Hudson Hill both doubled.
Tucker Miller was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Landon Monnin was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Mead was 3-for-4 and Landon Wills had three RBIs.
Garrett Trevino was 2-for-2.
Bradford won the second game 12-2.
Taven Leach and Mead combined on a one-hitter.
Leach struck out 11 and walked two and Mead had a strikeout.
Monnin was 2-for-4 and Mead had a double and two RBIs.
Gage Wills was 2-for-3 with a double and Landon Wills was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Newton wins
two games
PLEASANT HILL — Newton baseball enjoyed its first game with a turf infield, defeating Waynesfield-Goshen 10-0 and 24-0 in three innings.
In the opener, Colin Tackett and Ross Ferrell combined on a three-hitter, striking out eight and walking five.
Ferrell was 4-for-4 with two RBIs, Alex Koon had three RBIs and Lane Bayer was 2-for-3 with four RBIs.
In the second game, Hudson Montgomery had seven strikeouts and one walk in a no-hitter.
Newton took advantage of 19 walks.
Amorie Maxwell was 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs and Hudson Montgomery had two RBIs and a double.
Blake Reisch and Ty Schauer also had two RBIs.
Buccs lose
to St. Henry
ST HENRY — The Covington baseball team dropped its season opener to St. Henry 4-0.
Jensen Wagoner pitched an eight-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.
Wes Gooding was 2-for-3 and Kody Nelson had a double.
Bulldogs fall
to Green Wave
GREENVILLE — The Milton-Union baseball team lost to Greenville 5-3 in the season opener.
Nathan Morten Jr. and Micah Russell combined on a three-hitter.
Morten Jr. struck out three and walked five.
Peyton Nichols had a double and two RBIs.
Lehman edges
Fairlawn 5-4
SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team opened the season with a 5-4 win over Fairlawn Saturday.
Alex Keller and David Rossman combined on a four-hitter.
Keller struck out 14 and walked three, while Rossman had a strikeout and two walks.
Keller was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Nathan Sollmann had a double and two RBIs.
Hayden Sever was 2-for-3 and Rossman had a double.