Troy teams sweep Up and Running Invitational

TROY — The Troy boys and girls track and field teams used depth to sweep the Troy Up and Running Invitational Saturday.

The Troy boys won with 95.5 points.

Northmont was second with 85.5, Milton-Union was eighth with 27.5, Tippecanoe was 11th with 21, Covington was 12th with 15, Troy B was 15th with 3.5 and Troy Christian was 16th with 3 points.

“The team depth was the key,” Troy boys track and field coach Deon Metz said. “Anytime you can score mutliple times in events, that is huge. We performed better than I expected. There were some pleasant suprises. The kids were really determined to get out there and compete after not having done it in more than a year and it showed.”

Troy scored big in both the 3,200 and shot put.

Josh Lovett won the 3,200 in 10:18.77, Gavin Hutchinson was second in 10:37.45 and Will Schaeffer was fourth in 10:41.55.

The Trojans nearly duplicated that in the shot put with Zach May winning with a put of 48-9, Grant Klopfenstein taking third with 45-3 and Ethan Freed finishing fourth in 44-2 1-2.

“With no relays, we started the day with the 3,200 and got big points there,” Metz said. “Then, when the field events came in, we had the same thing in the shot put, so that was big.”

Lucas Henderson won the long jump with a distance of 20-4 and the Ironman relay won with a time of 53.30.

“Lucas (Henderson) had a nice win the in long jump,” he said. “We got a win in the only relay event and that was fun to see.”

Jack Kleinhenz took second in the 110 high hurdles, 17.53 and third in the 300 hurdles, 44.75.

Klopfenstein added a third-place finish in the discus, 152-0; Gabe Cusick tied for fourth in the pole vault, 9-0; and Freed was fifth in the discus, 133-11.

For Milton-Union, Blake Brumbaugh was second in the long jump, 19-11 and fifth in the 100, 11.5; while Eric Trittschuh took fifth in the 300 hurdles, 4:57.62 and 800, 2:13.21.

For Tippecanoe, Grayson King took second in the high jump, 5-9 and Patrick McCaffrey was third in 800, 2:11.80.

Covington was led by Bennett Welborn’s win in the 1,600, 4:46.25 and Troy Christian got a sixth-place finish from Zach King in the high jump, 5-6.

Troy won the girls meet with 89 points, while Northmont was second with 79.

Tipp was ninth with 22 points, Milton-Union was 11th with 17 points, Covington was 12th with 15.5 points, Troy B was 14th with 11 points and Troy Christian was 17th.

“We won the meet with only one win, so I think that shows depth will be our biggest asset this season,” Troy girls track and field coach Kurt Snyder said.

Troy won the Ironwoman relay in 58.73.

One of the biggest events for Troy was the pole vault.

Sophie Fong had a PR of 11-6 to finish second, Maddy Dixon tied for third at 9-0 and Alyssa Kern was fifth at 8-6.

“Sophie Fong set a personal best in the pole vault,” Snyder said. “One of the keys to victory was Sophie, Maddy Dixon, Alyssa Kern and Ally Wolf combining to score 19 points in the pole vault.”

Hannah Falknor was second in the 100 meter dash in 12.68.

“Hannah Falknor narrowly missed winning the 100 meter dash (.01 of a second), running the fourth fastest time in school history in only her second time running in the race.”

Kern was also fourth in the 100 hurdles, 17.79, while Anna Boezi was third in the 300 hurdles, 50.86 and fifth in the long jump, 14-8 and 1-4.

“Freshman Alyssa Kern scored in three events — the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and pole vault,” Snyder said. “Anna Boezi also had a strong performance today, scoring big points.”

Brynn Siler was third in the discus, 100-6; while Madison Harkins was third in the shot with a put of 32-4 1-2 and Alexis Caplinger was fifth for Troy B with distance of 30-0 1-2.

“Coach Gibbons has done a tremendous job of getting our young throwers ready for the first meet,” Snyder said. “We had multiple girls score. Brynn Siler threw over 100 feet in her first high school meet. Madison Harkins is starting to climb up the all-time list at Troy.”

Brennah Hutchinson finished fourth in the 400, 64.03 and Millie Peltier was fifth in the 1,600, 2:39.11.

Audrey Gillespie and Bailey Brogan tied for fifth in the high jump, 4-9.

“Freshman Josie Kleinhenz scored in the long jump, discus and ironwoman relay,” Snyder said. “Millie Peltier led our distance ladies, scoring in the 1,600 and 800.”

Alex Foster led Tippecanoe, winning the 800, 2:27.76; while Annie Sinning added a third-place finish in the 1,600, 5:35.50.

Morgan Grudich led Milton-Union with a second-place finish in the long jump, 15-4; while Annie Smith was fifth in the 100 hurdles, 17.93.

Covington had a second-place finish in the Ironwoman relay, 63.45.

Ellery Reck tied for third in the pole vault, 9-0 and Carlie Besecker was fifth in the 400, 64.86.

Hope Carroll led Troy Christian with an eighth-place finish in the 400, 65.49.