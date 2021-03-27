Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by Piqua Police Department:

March 24

DOMESTIC: Officer responded to the report of a female striking her father in the face in the 400 block of Riverside Drive. Casey Runkle, 29, of Piqua, was charged with assault, domestic violence, and resisting arrest.

March 25

PROTECTION ORDER: Benjamin Bayman, 47, at large, was charged with violation of a protection order or consent agreement.

WARRANT: Officer was dispatched to 423 S. Downing St. for a welfare check. Officer checked on the female and located a wanted male. Matthew Cartonia, 35, of Piqua, was arrested.

STOLEN PROPERTY: Samantha Compton, 32, of Lima, was transported from Hancock County Jail for a warrant.

WARRANT: Nicky Reed, 49, of Piqua, was picked up from Sidney Police Department for a Piqua warrant.

TRESPASS: David Wintrow, 56, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespass in a restricted area after an officer responded to a condemned property at 1001 W. High St. on the report of a male walking around on the property.