College briefs

Longstreth graduates from Troy University

TROY, Ala. — Sarah Longstreth, of West Milton, recently graduated from Troy University. Longstreth earned a Master of Science in Management degree while attending Troy Online.

UF students to participate in ‘Ordinary Days’ musical theater

FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay will participate in the musical theater production, “Ordinary Days,” including Bradyn Craft, of Piqua, who will serve as an assistant stage manager.

“Ordinary Days” tells the story of four young New Yorkers making simple connections. The music and lyrics were written by Adam Gwon. The production is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Show times for the performance are Friday, March 26, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 27, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 28, at 2 p.m. The show will be streamed virtually through the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts for a streaming fee of $10. Additionally, Marathon Center is offering a limited number of in-person tickets. Streaming access and tickets can be purchased online at www.mcpa.org or by calling 419-423-2787.