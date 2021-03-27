Area briefs

Free COVID tests available

BRADFORD — Bradford Public Library will be a distribution site for free COVID at-home test kits starting Monday, March 29. These test kits have been purchased by the state of Ohio and sent to libraries across the state willing to participate. Tests are taken in your home under the supervision of an e-med proctor. An internet-accessible device with a camera and microphone is needed. Test results are available in 15 minutes with these kits. To obtain your free test kit:

• Patron should download the Navica app from the Google Ply App Store or Apple App store and create an account. If you have children in your home you can create a separate account for each child.

• Call the Bradford Public Library to place your request at (937) 448-2612. Inform library staff of your name, age and how many tests you need to pick up. Patrons must be 18 years old to pick up kits.

• When you arrive at the library, call our staff with the make, model and color of your vehicle. Please pop open the trunk.

• Staff will deliver your test kits to the trunk of your car.

• Take the test kit home and follow the directions to start your e-med appointment. A proctor will walk you through the test administration then return 15 minutes later to record the results. If you have a positive test result, they will notify the health department for you to report the case.

• You will also receive a “Pass” through the Navica app to show as proof of result for return to work, travel, sports participation, etc.

No test kits will be distributed from inside the library building to keep our staff healthy and free of exposure. If you do not feel well or believe you have been exposed to COVID, please do not come into the library. Staff is happy to do a no-contact delivery to your trunk.

If you have questions about this service, call the library at (937) 448-2612 and ask for Stacie.

Trustees to meet

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services will have their monthly board of trustees meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15.

The TMCS board meets on the third Thursday of each month. The meetings are being held via Zoom until further notice. The public is welcome to attend.

Email ktaylor@tmcomservices.org for a link to the meeting or visit the TMCW website for more information.

Newsletter mailing event set

WEST MILTON — Even though the M-U Alumni Association had to cancel the 2021 alumni banquet, they are still going to publish a newsletter. Anyone willing to help with preparing it for mailing is encouraged to meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 8 at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. This is an opportunity to help out the Alumni Committee as well as visit with other alumni.

Participants must wear a mask and there will be room for social distancing.

For more information, call Nancy Studebaker at (937) 698-9967.