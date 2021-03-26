Troy Police Department reports

By
Melanie Yingst
-

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

March 23

BUS STOP: A Troy City Schools bus driver reported a vehicle failed to stop for bus in the area of Floral Ave and Long Street.

March 24

BUS STOP: An officer responded to the Troy City Schools bus garage on a report of a subject who failed to stop for a bus with its stop sign and lights activated in the area of West Market and Garfield Street.

THEFT: Michael Bucey, 51, of Dayton, was charged with theft in the area of Brukner Drive.

POSSESSION: Whitney Henson, of West Milton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

OBSTRUCTION: Jerry McCoy, 58, of Troy, was charged with obstruction of official business.

March 25

POSSESSION: Byron Smith, 37, of Troy, was charged with driving under suspension, fifth-degree felony drug distribution and obstructing official business.

DRUGS: An officer responded to the 300 block of West Market Street for a disturbance. A female subject was transported to a hospital. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found at the apartment.

OVERDOSE: An officer responded to Motel 6 for a squad call for a suspected overdose. Drug paraphernalia was located in the room.

Brian Evans, 50, of Greenville, was charged with drug paraphernalia.

POSSESSION: Brooke Montgomery, 23, at-large, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug abuse instruments.

March 26

OVI: A vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation in the area of South Counts and East Franklin streets. Chad Widener, 50, of Troy, was charged with OVI, OVI over 0.08 and traffic control device.

