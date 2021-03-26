Storms leave lingering power outages in Tipp City

TIPP CITY – High winds and strong storms that passed through the area overnight have left a number of Tipp City residents without power.

The outages began during the overnight hours, leaving the area of First Street, nar Main Street, in the dark.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Friday reports to Miami County 9-1-1 indicated electric transformers along First Street began “blowing.” One transformer began leaking oil on to the street below as adjacent transformers also “popped” their fuses.

Tipp City Fire and EMS are on the scene, along with the Tipp City Electric Department.

It is not known how long it will be until power is restored.

First Street, north of Main Street remains closed to through traffic.