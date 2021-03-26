PCS recognized by Ohio Auditor of State

By Aimee Hancock

Miami Valley Sunday News

PIQUA — Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber attended the Piqua City Schools Board of Education meeting Thursday to present the Ohio Auditor of State Award with Distinction to BOE Treasurer Jeremie Hittle.

Hittle, and the school district, are being recognized for superior financial management. To be eligible for this award, an institution must meet the criteria of a “clean” audit report.

“Out of the 6,000 entities that we audit, less than 4 percent get (this award),” Faber said. “This means you’re not just the best of the best, you’re one of the elite.”

Faber also noted the district’s commitment to public accessibility and accountability.

“This is a team effort,” Hittle said. “The entire district is involved in the process of having a clean audit and having an open record philosophy for our community. The PCS BOE has been very supportive of the efforts to provide transparency in our records and tonight was a recognition of our efforts.”

Faber also presented to the treasurer’s office an award for receiving the highest level of transparency through the new STARS Rating System, which monitors transparency in government.

“This is the first time I have personally presented both of these awards at the same time,” Faber said. “Piqua City Schools should be very proud of this achievement.”

Also during Thursday’s meeting:

• The board approved a list of donations to the district totaling $28,230, to be used for various student organizations.

• Approval was given to award a contract for window replacement at the junior high school to Hemm’s Glass in the amount of $341,538; and a contract for masonry repair and restoration at the high school stadium to Setterlin Building Company in the amount of $83,500.

• The board approved Springcreek Primary and Washington Primary schools to administer the third-grade state assessments for the 2021-2022 school year using the paper option.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at the Board of Education Central Office.