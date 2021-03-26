Greenville Federal promotes seven employees

GREENVILLE — Susan Barker has been promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer of Greenville Federal.

Barker has been with Greenville Federal for 25 years and is a graduate of Greenville High School and Miami University in Oxford with a degree in finance and accounting. Susan is a graduate of the Ohio Bankers League Blythe School of Banking and is involved with several local community non-profit organizations in leadership positions. She and her family reside in Greenville.

Annette Ryan-Baker has been promoted to senior vice president and commercial lending sales manager. Ryan-Baker joined Greenville Federal in 2014 and has over 30 years of banking experience and is a graduate of Piqua High School and Edison State College with a degree in financial management. She is actively involved with several local non-profit organizations and resides in Troy with her family.

Robyn Studabaker has been promoted to vice president and human resources manager. Studabaker has been with Greenville Federal for over 40 years and has held several management positions at the bank and is currently active in the Darke County HR Council. She is a graduate of Ansonia High School and resides in Greenville with her family.

Linda Searls has been promoted to vice president and loan processing manager. Searls has been with Greenville Federal for over 30 years and is a graduate of Tri-Village High School. She supports several local non-profit organizations and resides in Greenville with her family.

Holly Hildebrand has been promoted to vice president and retail lending sales manager. Hildebrand has been with Greenville Federal for over 15 years specializing in retail loans. She is active with several realtor organizations and resides in Arcanum with her family.

Nicki Gillespie has been promoted to vice president and controller. Gillespie started her career at Greenville Federal in 2006 and is a graduate of Greenville High School and the University of Indianapolis with a degree in accounting. She supports several local non-profit organizations and resides in Greenville with her family.

Tina Jones has been promoted to vice president and chief credit officer. Jones joined Greenville Federal in 2018 and has over 25 years of banking experience. Tina is a graduate of Tri-Village High School and The University of Dayton where she graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Finance and is a member of the Delta Sigma Pi Business Fraternity. She is involved with Troy High School athletic boosters and resides in Troy with her family.