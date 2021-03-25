Scouts thank residents for food donations

To the Editor:

I would like to thank the citizens of Piqua who donated towards our 2021 “Scouting for Food” campaign. This year was a huge success. Food pantries were swamped and we were not able to get a good count.

If your food donation was not picked up, you can take it to one of the following locations in Piqua: Kroger, Park National Bank (downtown or Covington Avenue), post office, public library or the YMCA. The food boxes will be available through this Sunday, March 28.

The groups that participated this year were: Scouts BSA Troops 295 and 76 and Cub Scout Packs 295 and 76. These young Scouts worked very hard two weekends. I would like to thank Miami Valley Today for its coverage and those who allowed me to place a food collection box.

The Scouts BSA program is available to all male and female youth entering kindergarten to age 18. For more information about Scouting for Food or to join Scouts, please contact Al Fledderman at (937) 773-5330.

— Al Fledderman

Piqua