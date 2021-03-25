Miami East wrestling coach George Shore honore; Lehman Catholic seeks girls basketball coach; Sports Card Show at Miami Valley Centre in April

Miami East girls wrestling coach George Shore picked up two big honors recently.

He was named the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association Girls Coach of the Year and the NWCA/NFHS Girls Coach of the Year.

Shore has been leading the charge for Ohio women’s wrestling for the last 13 years.

He has been the coach for the Ohio girls national team for the last 10 years and led the Miami East girls to the 2020 OHSCWCA state championship in its first year of wrestling and a runnerup finish this year.

His daughter Olivia Shore was girls state champion both years and became the first girl to place at the OHSAA boys state wrestling tournament this year, finishing sixth.

One son Graham won a state wrestling title, another Max won a state this year and another son Cooper was state runnerup this year.

As a USA Bronze Certified Coach, Shore has coached five world team members, has had wrestlers compete in four world championships and 2 Pan Am games and has had many individual and team national champions.

He runs the Shore Sports Club in St. Paris with his wife Tracie and eight children.

Lehman seeks

girls hoop coach

Lehman Catholic High School is accepting applications for the position of head girl’s basketball coach.

To apply, please send your resume and cover letter to athletic director Richard Roll at r.roll@lehmancatholic.com.

Sports Card

show in April

There will be a Sports Collectibles Show at the Miami Valley Centre on April 9, 10 and 11 sponsored by SC Collectibles.

The show will from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 9 and 10 and noon to 6 p.m. April 11.

It will include almost 50 tables blanketing the mall with dealers, showcasing sports cards, collectibles, memorabilia, comic books and additional sports themed items for the NFL, MLB, Ohio State and many more.

This is one of the best shows in the area so bring your friends and family.

Admission is free.

For any questions regarding this show, or to reserve a table, please call (937) 773-0950.