Free seeds available for planting

MIAMI COUNTY — While “Victory Gardens” originated during World War I in response to a severe food shortage, their popularity is again on the rise. Decades ago, Americans were encouraged to find any available space to plant seeds and contribute produce to the greater war effort. The idea was successful and produced an army of home gardeners that booted morale and patriotism.

During the COVID pandemic in 2020, extension offices across the state saw a resurgence in home gardening interest. In response, Ohio State University and the Ohio Department of Agriculture are teaming up to contribute to the effort and looking to inspire new generations of home gardeners.

On Thursday, April 8 from 5-6:30 p.m. residents of Miami County can pick up free seeds to start their very own victory garden. Seeds include a selection of lettuce, beets, sunflowers, cucumber, or radish. All are suitable for spring or summer harvest.

Seeds can be picked up at the OSU Extension Miami County office at 510 W. Water St., Troy. Additional information about victory gardens and OSU Extension’s statewide efforts are available at u.osu.edu/ohiovictorygardens or by contacting bennett.709@osu.edu. Visit the Facebook page “OSU Extension County” for more information.